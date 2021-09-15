The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKGFY. Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $5.2278 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.