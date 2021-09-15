Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRSN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

MRSN stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.46. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 54,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 112,940 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 131,713.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

