easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 800 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 879.17 ($11.49).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 575.20 ($7.52) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 813.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,616.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

