Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s current price.

VRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $333.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

