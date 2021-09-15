Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) PT Raised to $75.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

MIME has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $68.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,983 shares of company stock worth $8,291,679. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

