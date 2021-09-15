CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post sales of $119.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $471.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $503.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CVBF opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 536.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 160,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

