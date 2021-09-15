Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.90) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $57.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

