Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Decreased by Analyst

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for The Cooper Companies in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COO. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of COO opened at $441.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,687 shares of company stock valued at $37,777,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

