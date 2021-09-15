Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

MFG stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

