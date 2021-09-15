EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

EOG stock opened at $69.52 on Monday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

