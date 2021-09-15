TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TDG. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $614.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $621.81 and a 200-day moving average of $621.04. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,256,835. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

