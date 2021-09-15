Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.92

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €46.92 ($55.20) and traded as high as €54.10 ($63.65). Schaltbau shares last traded at €53.90 ($63.41), with a volume of 23,068 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $516.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.

About Schaltbau (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

