FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Western Bank Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CWB. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.17.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$36.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.48. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.62%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

