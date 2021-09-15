Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $214.90

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €214.90 ($252.82) and traded as low as €194.98 ($229.39). Volkswagen shares last traded at €196.62 ($231.32), with a volume of 645,719 shares traded.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €266.13 ($313.10).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €203.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €214.90. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

