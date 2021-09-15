Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Get Savaria alerts:

SISXF opened at $17.49 on Monday. Savaria has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.