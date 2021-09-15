Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 1,475.9% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

