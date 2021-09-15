Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $102.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $104.65.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

