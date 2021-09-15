Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in August

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Ascom has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascom to a “hold” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

