AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

