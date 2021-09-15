Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,850.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,721.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,428.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,751,289,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

