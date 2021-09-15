Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTON. Citigroup assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of PTON opened at $108.50 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 756,469 shares of company stock valued at $88,303,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

