Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Danske

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was downgraded by Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cheuvreux upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVCBF stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.