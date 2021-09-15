Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $525.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 27,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,147,531 shares.The stock last traded at $488.87 and had previously closed at $476.12.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.72.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

