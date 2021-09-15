Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) vs. VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Head to Head Analysis

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cellcom Israel and VEON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A VEON 0 1 4 0 2.80

VEON has a consensus target price of $2.12, suggesting a potential downside of 3.20%. Given VEON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VEON is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and VEON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32% VEON -4.75% -36.23% -2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and VEON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.38 -$53.00 million N/A N/A VEON $7.98 billion 0.48 -$349.00 million ($0.20) -10.95

Cellcom Israel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VEON.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VEON beats Cellcom Israel on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The Frontier Markets segment covers the market of Algeria and Bangladesh. Its brands include Beeline, Kyivstar, Banglalink, Jazz, and Djezzy. The company was founded by Dmitriy Borisovich Zimin and Augie K. Fabela II in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

