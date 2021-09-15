Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) & KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Critical Analysis

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A KeyCorp 30.87% 14.21% 1.30%

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Standard Chartered pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Chartered and KeyCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $20.90 billion 0.95 $724.00 million $0.36 17.39 KeyCorp $7.34 billion 2.69 $1.34 billion $1.26 16.35

KeyCorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Standard Chartered. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Standard Chartered and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 1 3 2 0 2.17 KeyCorp 0 8 7 0 2.47

KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $25.69, suggesting a potential upside of 24.72%. Given KeyCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Standard Chartered on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.