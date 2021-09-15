Analyzing AT&T (NYSE:T) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. AT&T pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AT&T and Nuvera Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 3 7 8 0 2.28 Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T currently has a consensus target price of $31.06, suggesting a potential upside of 13.65%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T -1.11% 12.78% 4.37% Nuvera Communications 19.06% 11.29% 6.04%

Risk and Volatility

AT&T has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AT&T and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $171.76 billion 1.14 -$5.18 billion $3.18 8.59 Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.83 $9.84 million N/A N/A

Nuvera Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AT&T.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S.. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

