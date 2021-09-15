Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acquisition of Pratt Miller will help Oshkosh navigate to the untapped market of uncrewed ground vehicles, thereby fueling its prospects. Also, the 10-year contract from the United States Postal Service positions the company well for growth. Solid backlogs across Defense and Fire & Emergency segments provide enough visibility into 2022 and beyond. Strong financials, ambitious electrification strides and investor friendly moves of the firm are other tailwinds. However, production constraints, manufacturing inefficiencies and elevated freight costs amid the current supply chain environment will play spoilsports. Oshkosh expects supply chain to pose concerns for Commercial and Access Equipment units. High capex projection for fiscal 2021 also remains a concern. Thus, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $105.13 on Monday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $73,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 517.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 399,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 137.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

