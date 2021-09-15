Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 426,321 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $21,540,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $11,300,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.