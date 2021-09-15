Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €87.50 ($102.94).

Several research firms have commented on KRN. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of KRN opened at €88.50 ($104.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €90.45 ($106.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

