Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Decreased by William Blair

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Couchbase in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Couchbase stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

