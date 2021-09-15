Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$32.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.10 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TCS opened at C$55.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$808.80 million and a PE ratio of 131.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$27.36 and a 1 year high of C$66.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.