Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Shares of FRPT opened at $135.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.43 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.51.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,846,124.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,952 shares of company stock worth $3,011,290 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after buying an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after buying an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

