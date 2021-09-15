Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for GameStop in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $199.24 on Monday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -207.54 and a beta of -2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.