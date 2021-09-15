Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for General Mills in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

General Mills stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

