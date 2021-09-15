Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.36.

Dollarama stock opened at C$56.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.65. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$45.42 and a 52 week high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.97%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.