Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BEAM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.83.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $99.88 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

