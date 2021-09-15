LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.83 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $718,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

