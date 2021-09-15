Truist Initiates Coverage on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Stock analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

