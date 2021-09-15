Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Shares Down 5.8%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.29. 269,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNOF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Verano to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Verano in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

