Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ring Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 19,746 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 457% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,546 call options.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,811,501 shares of company stock worth $4,501,197. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 590,582 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,127,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 1,263.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

