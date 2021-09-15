Extra Space Storage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,762 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,602% compared to the average daily volume of 221 call options.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $183.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.69.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

