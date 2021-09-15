Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) vs. Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Critical Contrast

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Harpoon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 9 4 0 2.31 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.41, indicating a potential upside of 220.28%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 275.29%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Harpoon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $171.13 million 0.72 $36.74 million $0.98 3.32 Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 16.07 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -4.31

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics 13.55% 12.63% 7.33% Harpoon Therapeutics -394.17% -69.42% -26.31%

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

