Contrasting Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Esquire Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.40 $1.72 billion N/A N/A Esquire Financial $53.28 million 3.98 $12.62 million $1.65 16.42

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 39.64% 12.95% 0.69% Esquire Financial 26.85% 12.63% 1.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Esquire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 3 6 1 0 1.80 Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esquire Financial has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.17%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Risk & Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

