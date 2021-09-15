Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $778.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.