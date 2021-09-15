Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safestore presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $16.49 on Friday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

