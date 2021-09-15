COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will earn $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

CICOY opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.83. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

