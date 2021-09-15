Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €185.80 ($218.59).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE stock opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €137.24 and its 200 day moving average is €160.01. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.