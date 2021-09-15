NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NexImmune stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, research analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the second quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NexImmune by 266.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

