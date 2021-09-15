FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. Hologic has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $85.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 28.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth $7,395,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth $1,948,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 50.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

