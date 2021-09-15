FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Spectris plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectris in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spectris’ FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS SEPJY opened at $22.65 on Monday. Spectris has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

